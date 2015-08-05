CBS Getting $5M for Super Bowl Spots

CBS is getting $5 million for Super Bowl spots, CEO Les Moonves said.

Moonves has previously predicted that Super Bowl spots would crack the $5 million mark and confirmed it during CBS' earnings call with analysts Wednesday.

Moonves also said that CBS was the leader during the upfront ad market in pricing, but confirmed that volume was not as robust as last year.

"People are waiting longer to make their buying choices," he said, adding that the scatter market is accelerating with double digit gains in pricing.

"Big ticket programming will prove to be the best place for advertisers to be," Moonves said.

Moonves said that pricing and volume were up for late night in anticipation of Stephen Colbert's new show, which replaces David Letterman.

News had a good upfront as well he said.

CBS did not provide subscriber numbers for its streaming products, CBS All Access and Showtime.

Executives said they expect a surge of Showtime subscriptions when Homeland's new season starts in the fall. And that the company will get $100 million in new revenue for every million subscribers who sign up.