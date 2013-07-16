CBS Gets $225M Offer for Outdoor International Business

CBS said it received an irrevocable binding offer to acquire

the assets of CBS Outdoor International for $225 million from Platinum Equity.

The sale would give CBS more resources for its programming

businesses. The company is also looking to spin off its domestic outdoor

advertising business as a real estate trust.

"Today's news represents a key strategic milestone for

CBS," CBS Corp. president and CEO Les Moonves said in a statement. "As we

continue to focus our company around creating and distributing premium content,

we are very pleased to announce that we will achieve very good value for these

Outdoor properties."

CBSO International is among the largest out-of-home media

and billboard businesses in Europe. It does business in the United Kingdom,

Ireland, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and China.

Bastian Lueken, the head of Platinum Equity's European

M&A team who is leading the proposed transaction, said CBSO International

has many strengths that make it an attractive opportunity for Platinum Equity.

"CBSO

International is a well-established brand with valuable media assets and broad

reach throughout Europe," said Lueken. "We look forward to rolling up

our sleeves and working toward new levels of success."