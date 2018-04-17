CBS Forms New Sales Unit for Innovation, Integration

CBS said it formed a new unit called CBS Eye Max that will focus on cross-platform innovation and integrations.

The new unit will be headed by Linda Rene, who is expanding her role as executive VP, primetime sales and innovation at CBS.

CBS Eye Max will identify and develop opportunities for advertisers across the CBS Television Network and CBS Interactive. It will work with programming executives at the network and studios, showrunners and clients.

At a time when advertisers are questioning the value of traditional 30-second commercials and shifting marketing dollars to video, TV network are looking to provide more creative advertising ideas, including integrations and branded content. Most TV networks also have digital advertising opportunities and are creating on-stop cross-platform shopping for clients and media buyear.

In addition to Rene, Antoinette Clarke, VP, Branded Entertainment and Media Innovation, CBS Daytime; Cristin DeVries, VP, Branded Entertainment and Media Innovation, CBS Primetime; and Despina Legakis, Director, Branded Entertainment and Media Innovation, will be part of the CBS Eye Max unit.

“There is a world of opportunity for branded and custom content across the CBS Television Network and our digital properties,” Rene said. I look forward to collaborating with Antoinette, Cristin and Despina, our clients and the creative community to bring many more new, fresh and innovative ideas to life in ways that will make people take notice, while also bringing incremental dollars to the table.”