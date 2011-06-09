CBS Finishes Upfront With Sales of $2.6-$2.7 Billion

CBS finished its upfront deals as the leader in both prices

increases and sales volume.

The Tiffany Network registered price increases on a

cost-per-thousand viewers (CPM) basis in the 13% to 15% range, according to a

source familiar with negotiations. The volume of advertising commitments sold was about $2.65

million, up from $2.5 million a year ago.

CBS had come out aggressively, asking buyers to fork over increases

of 18%. CBS CEO Les Moonves publicly said that the network would get prices in

the mid-teens, or sell its commercials in the scatter market. With Fox opening the market and agreeing to

increases in the 10% to 11% range, it took time for CBS to get its price. But

at the end of the upfront, CBS emerged with the biggest price increases and the

most sales of any broadcaster.

Among the broadcasters, Fox, ABC and the CW have announced

that they are done. NBC is nearly done too, according to sources.

And market sources say some of the major cable network

groups have begun making sales.