CBS Financial Vet Draper to Run Sacramento Stations

CBS has tapped Justin Draper as VP and GM of its KOVR-TV and KMAX-TV Sacramento, Calif., duopoly.

Draper comes from CBS-owned KCBS-TV and KCAL-TV Los Angeles, where he has been financial controller.

He succeeds Jay Howell, who was tapped to run CBS' KDKA-TV and WPCW-TV Pittsburgh back in June.

Draper has held financial posts at number of CBS-owned stations, including WBZ-TV and WSBK-TV Boston, WBBM-TV Chicago, and WCCO-TV Minneapolis, where he began his CBS career as assistant controller in 1995.

“Justin has been a key contributor to our success everywhere he has been during his more than two decades with our station group," said CBS TV stations president Peter Dunn.

