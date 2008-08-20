CBS Films Taps Friedlander

CBS named Steven Friedlander to head up domestic distribution of theatricals from its new CBS Films unit, which will produce up to a half-dozen small to midsized pictures per year -- budgets up to $50 million.

Friedlander will be executive vice president, theatrical distribution, reporting to Amy Baer, president of the film division.

CBs said the appointment "officially establishes" the domestic pipeline for its theatricals -- a development slate that includes Crowley (Harrison Ford), Permission, romantic comedy Plan B and a remake of My Fair Lady in association with Columbia Pictures.

Friedlander had been executive VP of distribution for Warner Independent Pictures, overseeing distribution of titles including Good Night, and Good Luck, the George Clooney project about CBS' iconic newsman, Edward R. Morrow.

Friedlander's resume also includes stints at New Line Cinema and 20th Century Fox.