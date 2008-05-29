CBS Films Names CFO

CBS named the top financial executive for its new film unit.

Reid Sullivan, who had been chief financial officer for First Look Studios and, before that, Village Roadshow Pictures Entertainment, joined the company as CFO of CBS Films.

The new theatrical unit will produce up to a half-dozen small to midsized pictures per year -- budgets up to $50 million -- for domestic theatrical release through its own distribution unit that will be created under the CBS Films banner.

Films Sullivan has helped to arrange financing for include Ocean’s 11, Miss Congeniality and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.