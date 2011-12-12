CBS' ‘Face the Nation' Expanding to One Hour
CBS' weekly public affairs show Face the Nation is expanding
from a half hour to an hour in April, Bob Schieffer announced on the program
Sunday morning.
The plan is for the show to run in its longer format for 20
weeks, a CBS News spokesperson said, to capitalize on the increased interest in
politics during the 2012 campaign season.
The other Sunday public affairs shows -- ABC's This Week,
Fox News Sunday and NBC's Meet the Press are all already one hour long.
Face the Nation posted its largest audience since March on
Dec. 4 (3.29 million viewers) and is ranked first among the Sunday shows in the
news target adults 25-54 demo season-to-date.
