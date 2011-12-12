CBS' ‘Face the Nation' Expanding to One Hour

CBS' weekly public affairs show Face the Nation is expanding

from a half hour to an hour in April, Bob Schieffer announced on the program

Sunday morning.

The plan is for the show to run in its longer format for 20

weeks, a CBS News spokesperson said, to capitalize on the increased interest in

politics during the 2012 campaign season.

The other Sunday public affairs shows -- ABC's This Week,

Fox News Sunday and NBC's Meet the Press are all already one hour long.

Face the Nation posted its largest audience since March on

Dec. 4 (3.29 million viewers) and is ranked first among the Sunday shows in the

news target adults 25-54 demo season-to-date.