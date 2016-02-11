CBS Eyes More Originals for All-Access Service

Related: CBS Reports Record Fourth Quarter Revenue

CBS CEO Les Moonves said that signups for CBS All Access have been running ahead of expectations and that the company is considering putting more original content on the service.

Speaking on the company's Q4 earnings call, Moonves said All Access added a record number of new subscribers on Sunday, when CBS aired a commercial for the service during the Super Bowl.

Moonves said that there has been a high level of anticipation for the new Star Trek series, which will appear only on all-access after its first episode debuts on CBS.

"We're now looking to have CBS Studios create additional programming for All Access," he said.

During 2016, All Access should begin contributing significant revenues to CBS he said.