CBS Extends Tony Awards Through 2018
CBS has reached a new broadcast agreement with the Broadway
League and the American Theatre Wing to keep the Tony Awards on the network
through 2018.
CBS has aired the annual kudoscast, which honors achievement
on Broadway, for the past 35 years. This year the show moves back to Radio City
Music Hall after two years at the Beacon Theatre.
"We're pleased to renew our commitment to the
performing arts and look forward to continuing this great and long-standing
partnership by bringing the best of Broadway to primetime television for many
years to come," said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live
events, CBS Entertainment.
How I Met Your Mother Star Neil Patrick Harris will host the Tonys
for the fourth time on Sunday, June 9.
