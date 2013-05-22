CBS Extends Tony Awards Through 2018

CBS has reached a new broadcast agreement with the Broadway

League and the American Theatre Wing to keep the Tony Awards on the network

through 2018.





CBS has aired the annual kudoscast, which honors achievement

on Broadway, for the past 35 years. This year the show moves back to Radio City

Music Hall after two years at the Beacon Theatre.





"We're pleased to renew our commitment to the

performing arts and look forward to continuing this great and long-standing

partnership by bringing the best of Broadway to primetime television for many

years to come," said Jack Sussman, executive VP, specials, music and live

events, CBS Entertainment.



How I Met Your Mother Star Neil Patrick Harris will host the Tonys

for the fourth time on Sunday, June 9.