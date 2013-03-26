CBS Extends Rights Deal With Current Big East
As expected, the soon-to-be-renamed Big East conference
extended its media rights deal with CBS Sports on Tuesday.
The new agreement, like its deal with ESPN, will carry
through the 2019-20 season. CBS will continue to broadcast up to 12 of the
conference's men's basketball games, retaining the right to have the first
selections among conference, non-conference and neutral site contests.
"CBS Sports has been a partner of the Big East for 30
years," said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. "As the conference
enters into a new and exciting era, we are proud to continue our relationship
and showcase the conference's best games."
As part of its split with the "Catholic
7," the current Big East will be renamed while the seven Catholic schools
will keep the "Big East" moniker. Commissioner Mike Aresco had stated
previously that he'd like to have a new name by late April or early May.
