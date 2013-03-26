CBS Extends Rights Deal With Current Big East

As expected, the soon-to-be-renamed Big East conference

extended its media rights deal with CBS Sports on Tuesday.





The new agreement, like its deal with ESPN, will carry

through the 2019-20 season. CBS will continue to broadcast up to 12 of the

conference's men's basketball games, retaining the right to have the first

selections among conference, non-conference and neutral site contests.





"CBS Sports has been a partner of the Big East for 30

years," said CBS Sports chairman Sean McManus. "As the conference

enters into a new and exciting era, we are proud to continue our relationship

and showcase the conference's best games."





As part of its split with the "Catholic

7," the current Big East will be renamed while the seven Catholic schools

will keep the "Big East" moniker. Commissioner Mike Aresco had stated

previously that he'd like to have a new name by late April or early May.