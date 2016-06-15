CBS Extends Grammys Deal Through 2026

CBS and The Recording Academy have extended their agreement to retain the Grammy Awards on CBS through 2026. The deal will keep the Grammys on CBS for 54 consecutive years.

The 59th annual Grammys will air live Feb. 12, 2017 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“The broadcast of the Grammys and our long-standing relationship with extraordinary partners at The Recording Academy represent an important part of CBS’s past and future,” said Leslie Moonves, chairman, president and CEO at CBS Corporation. “Everyone at CBS is proud to reach this milestone with Neil and his team, and we look forward to building on this legacy and creating more Grammy moments together well into the next decade and beyond.”

The 2016 telecast attracted nearly 25 million viewers, according to CBS.

“We’ve called CBS home for more than 40 years, and they have truly become an exceptional partner to The Academy, sharing in our commitment to showcase music’s transformative power through our annual telecast,” said Neil Portnow, president/CEO of The Recording Academy.