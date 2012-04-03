CBSExtends Deals With Letterman, Ferguson Through 2014

CBS announced

Tuesday that it has reached contract extensions with both of its late-night

hosts, David Letterman and Craig Ferguson, through 2014.

Letterman, who has hosted The Late Show since 1993, will become the longest-tenured

late-night host over the course of the new agreement, surpassing former Tonight

Show host Johnny Carson's record of 30 years (Letterman hosted NBC's Late Night from 1982-93). As part of the deal,

Ferguson's Late Late Show will move to a larger stage at CBS Television

City in Los Angeles; CBS will also now co-produce the series with Worldwide Pants,

Inc.

"David Letterman

is a late night legend with an iconic show and Craig Ferguson continues to

evolve the genre in exciting and innovative ways," said Nina Tassler,

president, CBS Entertainment. "These new agreements deliver ongoing

high-quality entertainment for our audience and continued strength and

stability for CBS in late night."

Both series are

produced by Worldwide Pants, Inc.