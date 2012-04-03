CBSExtends Deals With Letterman, Ferguson Through 2014
CBS announced
Tuesday that it has reached contract extensions with both of its late-night
hosts, David Letterman and Craig Ferguson, through 2014.
Letterman, who has hosted The Late Show since 1993, will become the longest-tenured
late-night host over the course of the new agreement, surpassing former Tonight
Show host Johnny Carson's record of 30 years (Letterman hosted NBC's Late Night from 1982-93). As part of the deal,
Ferguson's Late Late Show will move to a larger stage at CBS Television
City in Los Angeles; CBS will also now co-produce the series with Worldwide Pants,
Inc.
"David Letterman
is a late night legend with an iconic show and Craig Ferguson continues to
evolve the genre in exciting and innovative ways," said Nina Tassler,
president, CBS Entertainment. "These new agreements deliver ongoing
high-quality entertainment for our audience and continued strength and
stability for CBS in late night."
Both series are
produced by Worldwide Pants, Inc.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.