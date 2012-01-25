CBS Extends Deal to Broadcast Academy of Country Music Awards Through 2021

CBS, the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark

Productions announced Wednesday they have struck a new 10-year deal in which

CBS will continue to broadcast the annual Academy of Country Music Awards through

2021.

"The Academy of Country Music represents a

highly valued partnership for our company and the awards show is one of the

marquee broadcasts on our network," said Leslie Moonves, president and

CEO, CBS Corp. "It is an entertainment event that continues to grow

in scope and popularity, and we look forward to working with the ACM and Dick

Clark Productions to build on this great momentum over the next decade."

The 47th Annual Academy of Country Music

Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on

Sunday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The show, hosted by Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton for the second year,

is produced by Dick Clark Productions.

Last year's awards show was up year-over-year in total

viewers and key demos, drawing 13.05

million viewers and a 3.3 A18-49 rating.