CBS Extends Deal to Broadcast Academy of Country Music Awards Through 2021
CBS, the Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark
Productions announced Wednesday they have struck a new 10-year deal in which
CBS will continue to broadcast the annual Academy of Country Music Awards through
2021.
"The Academy of Country Music represents a
highly valued partnership for our company and the awards show is one of the
marquee broadcasts on our network," said Leslie Moonves, president and
CEO, CBS Corp. "It is an entertainment event that continues to grow
in scope and popularity, and we look forward to working with the ACM and Dick
Clark Productions to build on this great momentum over the next decade."
The 47th Annual Academy of Country Music
Awards will be broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on
Sunday, April 1 at 8 p.m. ET. The show, hosted by Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton for the second year,
is produced by Dick Clark Productions.
Last year's awards show was up year-over-year in total
viewers and key demos, drawing 13.05
million viewers and a 3.3 A18-49 rating.
