CBS Extends David Rhodes’ Contract to 2019

CBS has extended the contract of its CBS News president David Rhodes to February 2019.

“CBS News is experiencing division-wide growth,” said CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves. “David’s exceptional news judgment and competitive acumen has had a great impact so far, and we look forward to continued growth on all our news broadcasts as we move forward.”

Rhodes, who has been in his current role since 2011, spearheaded the relaunch of the network’s morning show, CBS This Morning. He took over sole ownership of the news division in January, after Jeff Fager stepped down as chairman to return to 60 Minutes full time.

Before joining CBS News, Rhodes held senior roles at Bloomberg and Fox News.