CBS Extends Broadcast Deal for 'Kennedy Center Honors'

CBS and the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

have reached a new agreement to keep the annual Kennedy Center Honors broadcast on CBS through 2018.

The special, in which honorees are recognized for lifetime

contributions to American culture through the performing arts, has aired on CBS

since its inception in 1978.

"The Kennedy

Center Honors continues to be one of the most prestigious broadcasts on all

of television, and we are honored to be its host," said Leslie Moonves, president

and CEO of CBS Corporation. "It is a unique event that reinforces our

country's collective appreciation for the performing arts with tremendous

class, style and, yes, entertainment. We are proud to join forces with the

Kennedy Center and our friends in Washington to continue presenting this annual

event."

The Kennedy Center

Honors has won the Emmy Award for outstanding variety, musical or comedy

special for the last three years, and has won eight total Emmys over the years.