‘CBS Evening News’ to Air From Battleground States

Jeff Glor will anchor CBS Evening News from key battleground election states starting Oct. 9 and leading up to Election Day. In addition to anchoring the newscast, Glor will interview candidates and voters in these states about the issues that matter most to them.

On Oct. 9, Glor will anchor from Phoenix, Ariz., where there is a closely contested Senate race. The newscast will also originate from Texas, Missouri and Florida leading up to the midterm elections.

“With control of the House and Senate at stake, our goal is to listen to voters and report on the issues that are most impacting their families and their communities,” said Mosheh Oinounou, executive producer of CBS Evening News with Jeff Glor. “The best way to do that is to get out of the studio and into the field.”

CBS Evening News will also feature long-form coverage in its “Eye on America” segment.

“Midterms are such a fascinating way for Americans to engage. Whether it’s in the middle of the biggest city or the smallest town, we want to have open, honest, fair conversations with viewers, voters, and candidates, now and for years to come,” said Glor. “We can’t wait to hit the road.”