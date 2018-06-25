'CBS Evening News'' Jeff Glor to Anchor From West Coast

Jeff Glor will anchor the CBS Evening News from Los Angeles on Monday night and San Francisco on Tuesday night, he said in an interview on Sunday. In between, he will appear on a keynote panel at PromaxBDA Station Summit in Las Vegas with fellow broadcast news anchors, ABC News’ David Muir and NBC News’ Lester Holt.

“Any time you are on the ground where news is happening and news is breaking, it’s important, it’s vital,” he said, speaking by phone from Jefferson City, Mo., where he was reporting an investigative story on his way to the West Coast. “Our goal is to try to do that as often as possible. You don’t get that granular feel for a story unless you have boots on the ground. We can cover things from afar but ultimately the goal is to be there.”

During the day on Monday, Glor will talk to a focus group of California voters about a wide range of California issues that “to say the least, are hot topics right now. We’ve got a diverse and very interesting panel and I’m looking forward to hearing their views.”

These topics will include the current polarized political climate and the panel’s views on how the Trump administration is doing on a variety of topics, including immigration, the economy and so forth.

That piece will air during Tuesday night’s broadcast.

Covering the Trump administration provides its challenges, although Glor said “there’s always going to be challenges covering every administration. This is not the first time the media has been criticized and it won’t be the last. I’m not in the White House press corps and the experience that we have in New York is different than what the correspondents and others get in D.C. Our goal is to do our jobs.

“We spend all day, every day, from the early morning hours up until the broadcast is on, trying to cover everything as fairly and accurately as possible. This is a long, challenging process, but it’s one we enjoy and take very seriously.”

The CBS Evening News, which also operates as a 24/7 news streaming service via CBSN, delivers five feeds every weekday, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, and then at 7 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 8:30 p.m. and finally at 9:30 p.m. Affiliates that are not on the East Coast can take whichever feed they prefer, depending on whether news breaks after the 6:30 p.m. ET broadcast.

“Our goal is to be updating all of those feeds as often as we can as news updates,” said Glor.

The CBS Evening News also streams at 10 p.m. ET each night on CBSN.

Besides continuing to work on investigative pieces, Glor hosts a radio broadcast every day at 5 p.m. ET, CBS News on the Hour. The CBS Evening News also just brought back “Eye on America,” which focuses on long-term, immersive reports on topics that are impacting the country now.

Glor was named anchor of the CBS Evening News in late 2017, replacing Scott Pelley. In the week of June 11, the CBS Evening News averaged 5.54 million viewers and 1.1 million viewers among the key news demographic of adults 25-54. ABC World News Tonight with David Muir led with 7.7 million viewers, followed by NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt with 7.3 million viewers. In the key demo, however, Nightly News led with 1.57 million viewers, followed closely by World News Tonight with 1.56 million viewers.