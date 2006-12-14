CBS Enlists C-Listers For Armed & Famous

CBS will trot out the latest c-list celebrity reality show on January 10 when it debuts Armed & Famous.

In the show, a group of “celebrities” goes through police academy training in Muncie, Indiana and then out on patrol with police officers.

The show features actor Erik Estrada, singer LaToya Jackson, Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne, Jackass star Jason “Wee-Man” Acuna and former pro wrestler Trish Stratus.

The show will air Wednesdays at 8. It is from Tom Forman Productions and Good TV, Inc.