CBS Enlists C-Listers For Armed & Famous
By Ben Grossman
CBS will trot out the latest c-list celebrity reality show on January 10 when it debuts Armed & Famous.
In the show, a group of “celebrities” goes through police academy training in Muncie, Indiana and then out on patrol with police officers.
The show features actor Erik Estrada, singer LaToya Jackson, Ozzy Osbourne’s son Jack Osbourne, Jackass star Jason “Wee-Man” Acuna and former pro wrestler Trish Stratus.
The show will air Wednesdays at 8. It is from Tom Forman Productions and Good TV, Inc.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.