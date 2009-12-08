CBS Ending 'As The World Turns'

CBS says it is ending its long-running soap As The World Turns in September 2010.

The daytime drama series has been a staple on the network since it debuted in

1956. When it finally closes up shop, it will have aired more than 13,000

episodes.

As The World Turns

is the second soap to be canceled by CBS. Thenetwork announced it would be ending Guiding Light earlier this

year, with the final episode airing Sept. 18, 2009.

CBS replaced Light

with a remake of the game show Let's Make a Deal.

Both Guiding Light and As The World Turns are

from Procter & Gamble's TeleNext Media.

"It's extremely difficult to say good-bye to a

long-running series that's been close to our hearts for so long," said

Barbara Bloom, senior VP of daytime programming for CBS, in a statement.

"The almanacs will show As The World Turns as a pioneer of the

format, a hallmark for quality with its numerous Emmy's, the launching pad for

many television and film stars and a daytime ratings powerhouse for parts of

three decades. But, the true legacy of As The World Turns will be

the fictional characters and stories of a small Midwest

town that resonated every day with millions of viewers over multiple

generations, becoming a treasured daytime institution in the process. We

thank our partners at Procter & Gamble for the privilege of hosting this

beloved series...the actors, writers, producers and crew who worked so hard and

shared their amazing talents to bring this series to life...and, of course, the

viewers who shared the journey on our network for so many years."