CBS Ending 'As The World Turns'
By Alex Weprin
CBS says it is ending its long-running soap As The World Turns in September 2010.
The daytime drama series has been a staple on the network since it debuted in
1956. When it finally closes up shop, it will have aired more than 13,000
episodes.
As The World Turns
is the second soap to be canceled by CBS. Thenetwork announced it would be ending Guiding Light earlier this
year, with the final episode airing Sept. 18, 2009.
CBS replaced Light
with a remake of the game show Let's Make a Deal.
Both Guiding Light and As The World Turns are
from Procter & Gamble's TeleNext Media.
"It's extremely difficult to say good-bye to a
long-running series that's been close to our hearts for so long," said
Barbara Bloom, senior VP of daytime programming for CBS, in a statement.
"The almanacs will show As The World Turns as a pioneer of the
format, a hallmark for quality with its numerous Emmy's, the launching pad for
many television and film stars and a daytime ratings powerhouse for parts of
three decades. But, the true legacy of As The World Turns will be
the fictional characters and stories of a small Midwest
town that resonated every day with millions of viewers over multiple
generations, becoming a treasured daytime institution in the process. We
thank our partners at Procter & Gamble for the privilege of hosting this
beloved series...the actors, writers, producers and crew who worked so hard and
shared their amazing talents to bring this series to life...and, of course, the
viewers who shared the journey on our network for so many years."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.