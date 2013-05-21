CBS Earns First Full-Season 18-49 Demo Win in 21 Years

With two nights remaining, CBS has won the 2012-13 season in

total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49, according to Nielsen ratings

through May 19. While it is the network's 10th time in 11 years

finishing No. 1 among total viewers, it is its first time winning the key 18-49

demo in 21 years, since the 1991-92 season.

Even excluding its broadcast of the Super Bowl, CBS still

would have topped its competitors, averaging 11.85 million total viewers, more

than 4 million more than the second-place network, ABC, which averaged 7.85

million total viewers. Fox is in third with 7.06 million viewers, NBC is

fourth with 6.96 million and Univision is fifth with 3.7 million viewers.

In the adults 18-49 demo, which has belonged to Fox the pasteight seasons,

CBS averaged a 2.9 rating. With a weakened American

Idol, Fox dropped to a second-place 2.5 rating, a tick above NBC, which

posted a 2.4 rating for third place. ABC is in fourth with a 2.2 rating in the

demo and Univision in fifth place with a 1.5 rating.

CBS and Univision were the only networks to post any growth over the 2011-12

season, up 1% and 2%, respectively, in total viewers. Fox was down the most (21%), while NBC and

ABC both declined 6%. Among adults 18-49, Fox suffered a 22% drop, ABC dipped

8%, NBC was down 4%, CBS slid 3% and Univision was flat.