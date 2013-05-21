CBS Earns First Full-Season 18-49 Demo Win in 21 Years
With two nights remaining, CBS has won the 2012-13 season in
total viewers, adults 25-54 and adults 18-49, according to Nielsen ratings
through May 19. While it is the network's 10th time in 11 years
finishing No. 1 among total viewers, it is its first time winning the key 18-49
demo in 21 years, since the 1991-92 season.
Even excluding its broadcast of the Super Bowl, CBS still
would have topped its competitors, averaging 11.85 million total viewers, more
than 4 million more than the second-place network, ABC, which averaged 7.85
million total viewers. Fox is in third with 7.06 million viewers, NBC is
fourth with 6.96 million and Univision is fifth with 3.7 million viewers.
In the adults 18-49 demo, which has belonged to Fox the pasteight seasons,
CBS averaged a 2.9 rating. With a weakened American
Idol, Fox dropped to a second-place 2.5 rating, a tick above NBC, which
posted a 2.4 rating for third place. ABC is in fourth with a 2.2 rating in the
demo and Univision in fifth place with a 1.5 rating.
CBS and Univision were the only networks to post any growth over the 2011-12
season, up 1% and 2%, respectively, in total viewers. Fox was down the most (21%), while NBC and
ABC both declined 6%. Among adults 18-49, Fox suffered a 22% drop, ABC dipped
8%, NBC was down 4%, CBS slid 3% and Univision was flat.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.