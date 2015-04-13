CBS Draws 14 Million for Sunday’s Masters Coverage

Jordan Spieth’s unlikely victory in the Masters on Sunday drove CBS to ratings gains for its final round coverage.

CBS averaged 14 million viewers and posted an 8.7 fast national household rating, up 26% from last year in both measures.

On Saturday, CBS’ third-round coverage was also up big from 2014, jumping 45% to a 5.8 rating and rising 51% to 8.9 million viewers.