CBS Drama ‘Rush Hour’ Gets March 31 Debut

CBS announced several scheduling moves, including the premiere of action drama Rush Hour March 31 and the updated premiere date of Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders March 16 (it had initially been scheduled to debut March 2).

Drama Elementary moves to Sundays at 10 p.m. starting March 20. And CSI: Cyber will have special Wednesday airings March 2 and 9 p.m., serving as a bridge between the season finale of Code Black and the premiere of Beyond Borders.

Rush Hour is a reimagining of the film franchise of the same name; a buddy-copy drama pitting a maverick LAPD detective with a by-the-book Hong Kong cop. Justin Hires and Jon Foo star.