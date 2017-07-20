CBS Drama Head Christina Davis to Exit

Christina Davis is stepping down from her role as head of drama development for CBS Entertainment.



Davis, who has served as executive VP of drama series development since 2009, recently had twins and is currently on maternity leave.



“Christina is a terrific CBS homegrown success story,” said Leslie Moonves, chairman & CEO, CBS Corporation. “She rose through the ranks quickly and enthusiastically, making valuable contributions to our programming every step of the way. We’re grateful for her many years of leadership in drama, proud of her many accomplishments at the Network and wish her much success in her next chapter, especially with her growing family.”



Davis came aboard CBS in 1997 as an assistant to Nina Tassler, who was then head of drama development.



"My two decades at CBS have been the most rewarding of my life, and I can't thank Leslie Moonves enough for his leadership and vision," said Davis. "From my first day as a temporary assistant under Nina Tassler, CBS has given me the tremendous opportunity to work with the most talented and dedicated executives, writers, producers and directors in the entertainment industry. I am also eternally grateful to the drama development team who has been such a critical part of bringing so many amazing series to the network. I'm proud of what we accomplished together and it has been a joy to work with you each and every day. And now, with gratitude for what has gone before, I look forward to new challenges ahead of me, including my expanding family."