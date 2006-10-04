CBS Does the Sitcom Shuffle

CBS has predictably shuffled its Monday night schedule, flipping comedies The Class and How I Met Your Mother in the 8 p.m. hour.With Mother now leading off the night, CBS now returns to the schedule it originally presented to advertisers in May.

The network had second-guessed itself and decided to lead Mondays off with the freshman comedy to begin the season, but The Class has not performed up to the network’s liking, this week averaging just a 2.7 rating/8 share in the adult 18-49 demo.

CBS has also reportedly given a full-season order to sophomore comedy The New Adventures of Old Christine, while ABC has decided to hold off on the scheduled October 17 launch of Knights of Prosperity.