CBS to Distribute CSI Abroad

CBS grabbed international distribution rights to its biggest franchise, CSI.

The network has handled domestic distribution of the shows since the crime procedural launched in 2000, but it added the international component through a deal with GS Capital Partners.

GS, a private-equity fund, bought out Alliance Atlantis' share of the franchise and is a 50-50 partner with CBS in the franchise, which also includes CSI: Miami and CSI: NY.

CBS Paramount International Television will sell the shows, which are already in the top 20 in Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom, according to CBS.