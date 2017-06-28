CBS Digital News Network Gets Slot in Broadcast Primetime

CBS is giving its digital news network CBSN a summer showcase on its broadcast network.

CBS News will launch CBSN: On Assignment as a summer series starting July 31 on both CBS and CBSN, the 24-hour streaming service.

The show will air four consecutive Mondays, show off CBSN's storytelling style and feature more than a dozen CBS News correspondents. Each episode will feature multiple stories from around the world.

"CBSN: On Assignment will take viewers on a thought-provoking journey featuring compelling stories from around the globe. The stories are intense, interesting and immersive," said executive producer Mosheh Oinounou.

The show will be available to CBS All Access subscribers. Content will also show up on CBSNews.com and CBS News apps.

Digital news viewers tend to be younger than the typical broadcast and cable audience.

"This is an opportunity to showcase the voices and original storytelling from CBSN to an entirely new audience," said Nancy Lane, senior executive producer for CBS News Digital. "Our long-form programming enhances our live, anchored coverage throughout the day."