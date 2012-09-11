CBS to Delay Primetime Schedule for NFL Doubleheaders
In an effort to combat NFL overrun on days it airs doubleheaders, CBS will offset its Sunday primetime lineup by 30 minutes in Eastern and Central time zones.
This year, late-game doubleheaders now start at 4:25 p.m. ET, 10 minutes later than they used to. CBS' doubleheader Sundays are: Sept. 16 and 23; Oct. 7 and 21; Nov. 4 and 18; and Dec. 2, 16 and 30. Mountain and Pacific time zones will remain as previously scheduled on those dates.
CBS' primetime schedule for NFL doubleheaders:
7:30 PM, ET/6:30 p.m. CT -- 60 Minutes
8:30 PM, ET/7:30 p.m. CT -- Big Brother 14 (through Sept. 23)/The Amazing Race (as of Sept. 30)
9:30 PM, ET/8:30 p.m. CT -- The Good Wife
10:30 PM, ET/9:30 p.m. CT -- The Mentalist
Additionally, CBS upgraded its Eye-lert, a system that informs viewers of the delayed start times due to football overruns. Viewers can now go to CBS.com/eye-lerts to sign up for SMS texts, Twitter tweets, Facebook updates and/or the previously established email alerts.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.