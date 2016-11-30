CBS Debuts ‘Training Day’ Feb. 2

CBS will debut cop drama Training Day Feb. 2, the rethinking of the 2001 film holding down the Thursday 10 p.m. slot after Pure Genius completes its season order. Among other debutants, CBS premieres the hostage drama Ransom Jan. 1, leading out of an NFL doubleheader. Doubt, with Katherine Heigl playing an attorney falling for a charismatic client, debuts Feb. 15 at 10 p.m., following the season finale of Code Black.

CBS previously announced that competition series Hunted debuts after football Jan. 22.

Also on the late 2016-early 2017 docket: a new season of Undercover Boss starting Dec. 21, Survivor starting March 8, and The Amazing Race kicking off April 21.

Training Day comes from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Warner Bros. Television.

Ransom is a Canada-France co-production with Entertainment One producing too.

Doubt comes from CBS Television Studios.