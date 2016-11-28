CBS Debuts Bounty Hunter Competition ‘Hunted’ After AFC Championship

CBS will premiere competition series Hunted following the AFC Championship game Jan. 22. The start time is scheduled for 10 p.m., the show debuting out of post-game coverage.

Hunted “challenges ordinary people to go on the run as fugitives and evade capture by an elite team of investigators pursuing them,” according to CBS. Nine teams of two take part in what CBS calls a “real-life manhunt,” as they aim to disappear in today’s digital world.

The series moves to Wednesdays Jan. 25 with a special two-hour episode, 8-10 p.m. In subsequent weeks, it will air at 8.

From searching their targets’ homes and scouring their digital histories, to identifying behavioral patterns, “Hunters” in the field and command center investigators identify clues to potential hiding places and collaborators that can lead to capture. A prize of $250,000 will be awarded to each team that successfully avoids being caught for up to 28 days.

Hunted is produced by Endemol Shine North America. Laura Fuest Silva, Brian Catalina, Eden Gaha, Rob Smith and Robin Feinberg are executive producers. The format is based on a show that was created and produced by Shine TV Ltd.