CBS to Debut Summer Series ‘The Briefcase’

CBS will premiere reality series The Briefcase this summer from Biggest Loser creator and executive producer Dave Broome.

The series follows families hit by financial setbacks that are presented with a briefcase with $101,000 and the option to keep it or give it to another family. Each week, two families must decide whether or not to share the money not knowing the other family is making the same decision.

The series premieres May 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

“The Briefcase is an eye-opening look into what matters most in people’s lives, taking the audience on an emotional roller coaster ride with a shocking ending each week,” said Broome. “I've been incredibly impressed by just how generous Americans are, even with shrinking paychecks and rising debt, when there’s little left to give.”

The series is produced by 25/7 Productions and distributed by Sony Pictures Television. Faye Stapleton joins Broome as an executive producer.