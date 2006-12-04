CBS' Criminal Minds to Follow Super Bowl

CBS is giving the plush post-Super Bowl spot to sophomore drama Criminal Minds.

The Mandy Patinkin drama will air immediately following Super Bowl XLI on Sunday, February 4.

“This is an outstanding opportunity to expose a series that is young in its life cycle and on the rise to an enormous universe of potential new viewers," says CBS entertainment president Nina Tassler.

CBS’ strategy comes as the show this fall began to surpass Lost in total viewers when the shows went head-to-head Wednesdays at 9.

Criminal Minds is #7 overall in primetime shows in viewers with a 16.8 million average. It is also ticking up 23% in the adult 18-49 demo from a year ago.