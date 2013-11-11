CBS Corp. General Counsel Briskman to Retire

Louis Briskman announced Monday that he intends to retire as senior VP and general counsel for CBS Corporation.

Briskman, who first joined CBS in 1975 (when it was Westinghouse Electric Corporation), will step down at the end of the year. A successor will be named shortly.

"There's no understating what Lou's honesty, integrity, knowledge of the law and, of course, his friendship have meant to me and all his colleagues at CBS," said CBS Corp. CEO Leslie Moonves. "He spent decades with the Company, from the Westinghouse days through the days of our formation as a free-standing company to today, where he leads a superb department of professionals that handles a myriad of legal activities from all our divisions. He has the trust, admiration and respect of the entire legal community and everyone here at CBS who have had the pleasure of working with him. He'll be missed by me, my entire senior team and all those who have had the chance to work with him, and we wish him well as he moves on to his next chapter."