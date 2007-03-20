CBS Corp. Acquires High School Sports Network MaxPreps

As CBS Sports enjoys a boost in ratings thanks to NCAA Men's basketball , its parent company has reached out to cover an even larger swath of non-professional athletics. CBS Corp. announced March 20 that it is acquiring MaxPreps, a nationwide high school sports online network which will be integrated into CBS-owned CSTV.

Founded in 2003, MaxPreps carries information and photographs from tens of thousands of high school games played in all fifty states. The site contains of a database of over a million registered athletes and serves over 2.5 million visitors per month.

The addition of MaxPreps to CBS Sports, CBS Sportsline and CSTV will bring more local sports to the company's CBS and CW stations, as well as provide further ammunition against Disney's sports giant ESPN.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.