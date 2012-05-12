CBS Completes Deal for 10th Season of ‘Two and aHalf Men'

CBS has closed a deal to renew its hit comedy Two and a Half Men for the 2012-13

season, the network announced Saturday.

The comedy will be back for its 10th season after

new agreements were reached with producer Warner Bros. Television and series

stars Ashton Kutcher, Jon Cryer and Angus T. Jones.

In its current ninth season, the first since Kutcher

replaced Charlie Sheen on the sitcom, Men

is averaging 15 million viewers, up 13% over last season, and a 5.2 rating with

adults 18-49, up 27%.

Two and a Half Men

is CBS' 19th series renewal so far for next season, joining fellow

comedies How I Met Your Mother, 2 Broke Girls, Mike & Molly and The Big

Bang Theory. The network has yet to pick up any new pilots to series.