CBS Comedy Project Gary Now Called Gary Unmarried
By Ben Grossman
The upcoming CBS comedy starring Jay Mohr set to debut this fall is now named Gary Unmarried, the network confirmed Thursday night.
The show was previously known as Project Gary.
It is currently slated to run on Wednesday nights in the fall as part of CBS' effort to finally open up a second night of comedy in addition to its strong Monday-night sitcom lineup.
