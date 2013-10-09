CBS Cancels 'We Are Men'

CBS has pulled We Are Men from its schedule, making the comedy the season's second casualty.

Beginning next Monday, 2 Broke Girls will take over We Are Men's 8:30 p.m. time slot. Repeats of The Big Bang Theory will air at 9 p.m. for the next three weeks, until Nov. 4 when Mike & Molly returns for its fourth season premiere. Along with Mom at 9:30 p.m., that hour will feature two Chuck Lorre-helmed series.

We Are Men struggled out of the gate, premiering to just a 2.0 rating with adults 18-49 and 6.6 million total viewers on Sept. 30, before falling to a 1.8 in its second week.

We Are Men joins ABC's Lucky 7 as the season's casualties, while Fox already renewed Sleepy Hollow for next season and NBC picked up The Blacklist for a full season.