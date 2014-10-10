CBS Cancels ‘Unforgettable’

CBS has not picked up a fourth season of Unforgettable.

Unforgettable’s season three finale, which aired on Sept. 14, drew a 1.1 rating among adults 18-49.

The Poppy Montgomery-starring crime drama is produced by Sony Television Studios in association with CBS Television Studios with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Ed Redlich, John Bellucci, and Michael Reisz serving as executive producers.

The announcement came on the heels of the network’s renewals of fellow summer series Under the Dome and Extant and the cancellation of Reckless.