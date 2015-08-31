CBS Cancels ‘Under the Dome’

CBS has axed Under the Dome.

The last episode of the summer series will bow on Sept. 10.

“Two years ago, Under the Dome broke new ground in the summer and became an instant hit on CBS, as well as with viewers around the world,” said Nina Tassler, chairman, CBS Entertainment, in a statement. “Dome’s event storytelling and multi-platform business model paved the way for more original summer programming with the successful rollouts of Extant and Zoo.”

