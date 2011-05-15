CBS Cancels Three Freshman Series

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

CBS is cancelling three freshman series: $#*! My Dad Says, The Defenders and Mad Love, B&C has learned.

The move is unsurprisingly given the low ratings of the shows. $#*!, based on the Twitter feed about a young man who lives with his aging father (William Shatner) wrapped its run in February with a 2.9 adults 18-49 rating, on par with its season average. It averaged 10 million viewers leading out of The Big Bang Theory -- not enough to keep it alive on the number one network.

The Defenders, about a pair of Las Vegas attorneys, premiered on Wednesdays at 10 p.m. in the fall, but shifting to Fridays in midseason where it sunk to a 1.3 rating for its March finale.

The midseason relationship comedy Mad Love, which averaged a 1.9 A18-49 rating and 5.1 million viewers last Monday, also will not return.

CBS on Friday picked up two pilots for next season, the comedy Two Broke Girls and drama Person of Interest.