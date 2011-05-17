CBS Cancels 'Suspect Behavior,' Renews 'CSI: NY'
CBS decided the fate of two of its spinoff series on
Tuesday, canceling freshman drama Criminal
Minds: Suspect Behavior and renewing CSI:
NY for an eighth season.
Suspect Behavior,
which starred Forest Whitaker, premiered in midseason after the flagship Criminal Minds series, and earned a 2.1
rating with adults 18-49 and 9.3 million total viewers in its last airing May
11, well below the average of the original Minds.
CSI: NY ended its
seventh season last Friday, earning a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaging
10.2 million total viewers. Not great ratings for the number-one network, but
the series, which is owned by CBS, has a lucrative off-net syndication deal which
makes it valuable to keep around.
On Sunday, CBS canceled freshman seriesThe Defenders, $#*! My Dad
Says and Mad Love.
