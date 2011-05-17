CBS Cancels 'Suspect Behavior,' Renews 'CSI: NY'

Click here for complete coverage of the 2011 upfronts

CBS decided the fate of two of its spinoff series on

Tuesday, canceling freshman drama Criminal

Minds: Suspect Behavior and renewing CSI:

NY for an eighth season.

Suspect Behavior,

which starred Forest Whitaker, premiered in midseason after the flagship Criminal Minds series, and earned a 2.1

rating with adults 18-49 and 9.3 million total viewers in its last airing May

11, well below the average of the original Minds.

CSI: NY ended its

seventh season last Friday, earning a 1.6 adults 18-49 rating and averaging

10.2 million total viewers. Not great ratings for the number-one network, but

the series, which is owned by CBS, has a lucrative off-net syndication deal which

makes it valuable to keep around.

On Sunday, CBS canceled freshman seriesThe Defenders, $#*! My Dad

Says and Mad Love.