CBS Cancels 'Made in Jersey'

CBS' legal drama Made in Jersey is officially the fall's first casualty.

On Wednesday the network said the Friday drama had been pulled from the schedule, with CSI: NY to move to its 9-10 p.m. time period starting Oct. 12. Reality series Undercover Boss will return its fourth season on Friday, Nov. 2 at 8 p.m., with repeats of NCIS and Hawaii Five-0 alternating in the early slot until then.

After premiering to a low 1.1 rating with adults 18-49 and 7.7 million total viewers on Sept. 28, Made in Jersey, which starred British actress Janet Montgomery, dropped further in its second episode to an anemic 0.8 rating and 6.8 million viewers.