CBS Cancels ‘Extant’, Partners With Berry on Legal Drama

The mystery drama Extant has been canceled by CBS after a pair of summer seasons. The show was a partnership with Amazon Prime Video but did not deliver in the ratings. Its season finale last month rated a 0.7 in adults 18-49.

“Extant played an important role in expanding CBS’s lineup of original scripted programming in the summer,” said Glenn Geller, president, CBS Entertainment. “We are proud of the show’s success on the network, as well as its popularity on Amazon Prime Video. We also want to thank the incomparable Halle Berry for her commitment and support for the series, and look forward to working with her on our next project together.”

Indeed, that’s a drama project called Legalease, with Berry as an executive producer. The show centers on a biracial lawyer from Chicago who follows a case to New Orleans, “where she finds herself partnering with a good ol’ boy white attorney,” according to CBS, which did not say if Berry will star in it. Steven Lichtman and Elain Goldsmith-Thomas are also executive producers on the CBS Television Studios project.

“I’ve loved this experience working with such a talented cast and creative team,” said Berry. “It was my first foray into episodic television, and I’m excited to continue my relationship with CBS, producing more compelling stories through my 606 Films production banner.”