CBS, Cablevision Work Out New York Carriage Deal

Cablevision and CBS Corp. have announced what they call a “comprehensive content carriage agreement” which sees Cablevision continue to carry CBS programming and offer Showtime Networks' programming to Cablevision’s three million subscribers in the New York market. Cablevision will continue to carry WCBS, while its customers in central and southern New Jersey will receive Philadelphia’s KYW and WPSG, which are CBS and CW affiliates.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are extremely pleased to enter into this comprehensive carriage agreement with Cablevision," said CBS Corp. President/CEO Leslie Moonves. "It assures that Cablevision’s customers will continue to enjoy CBS and Showtime content for years to come."

The agreement also provides for continued carriage of CBS College Sports Network and the Smithsonian Channel, to be added to the iO Gold digital premium package.

"Cablevision is happy with the outcome of this agreement and we look forward to an expanded relationship with the CBS Corporation," said Cablevision COO Tom Rutledge.