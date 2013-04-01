CBS' Byron Pitts Jumps to ABC News

Updated: 12:50 p.m. ET

Byron Pitts is joining ABC News as an anchor and chief

national correspondent based in New York, ABC News president Ben Sherwood

announced Monday.

Pitts spent the last 15 years at CBS News reporting for 60

Minutes and covering events like the presidential campaigns and

conventions, the Iraq and Afghanistan wars, Indonesian tsunami and Hurricane

Katrina and the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

"An accomplished reporter and brilliant storyteller,

Byron has a unique talent for stories about people and communities facing the

longest odds," Sherwood said in a memo to staff.

Pitts starts at ABC News in a few weeks and will

file for all of its platforms.

Sherwood also announced the hire of Morgan Hertzan as vice president and executive in charge of ABC News' nonfiction content development business in cable, broadcast and digital, reporting to James Goldston, senior VP of content and development.

Hertzan was most recently co-president of Plum TV. Prior to that he served as senior VP at NBC Local Media and general manager of LX.TV, as well as spent many years at MTV where he launched the 24-hour college cable network mtvU.