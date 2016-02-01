CBS Bringing Back ‘Training Day’

CBS has ordered a pilot for Training Day, which picks up where the film left off 15 years ago. Warner Bros. Television is producing the project, along with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Fuqua Films. Antoine Fuqua, who directed the film, is directing the pilot. He’s an executive producer too, along with Bruckheimer, Will Beall, and Jonathan Littman.

Warner Bros. Pictures and Village Roadshow produced the 2001 feature film, which starred Ethan Hawke as an idealistic young police officer in Los Angeles, training under a rogue veteran detective played by Denzel Washington.

In the TV project, the tables are turned, with an idealistic African-American police officer partnered with a “morally ambiguous” white detective, according to CBS.