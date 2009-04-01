CBS Bringing Back Masters Streaming

Filed at 12:42 p.m. EST on Apr. 1, 2009

CBS Sports is bringing back its Masters Live streaming video coverage for the 2009 Masters golf tournament.

Masters Live consists of three separate video productions, providing coverage for an hour before it begins on CBS, as well as live looks at the 11th,12th,13th, 15th and 16th holes.

Amen Corner Live, hosted by Ian Eagle and Matt Gogel will provide live looks at the 11th, 12th and 13th holes, while 15 and 16 Live, hosted by Bully Kratzert will cover those two holes. Masters Extra will cover the entire field, and will be online for one hour before CBS coverage begins. The entire CBS Sports team, including Jim Naantz and Nick Faldo, will be featured in the program.

The 2009 Masters is likely to be in demand online and on the linear channel, as it will be the first major tournament for Tiger Woods since his return from a knee injury.