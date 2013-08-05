CBS Blocks TWC Broadband Subs From Accessing Full Episodes Online
The retransmission battle between Time Warner Cable and CBS quickly expanded into the world of broadband Friday night after CBS opted to block Time Warner Cable's high-speed Internet customers from accessing full episodes of CBS shows via the Web.
"If Time Warner Cable is a customer's Internet service provider, then their access to CBS full episode content via online and mobile platforms has been suspended as a result of Time Warner Cable's decision to drop CBS and Showtime from their market," CBS said in a statement. "As soon as CBS is restored on Time Warner Cable systems in affected markets, that content will be accessible again."
In the place of programming, affected TWC customers instead see a message urging them to "Call Time Warner Cable and tell them you want your CBS shows back!," reported The Verge.
