CBS, BET Air Dems Debate Feb. 25

The Democratic presidential hopefuls square off once again Feb. 25 in Charleston, S.C. CBS and BET air the debate, while CBSN will live stream it.

CBS Evening News anchor/managing editor Norah O’Donnell and CBS This Morning co-host Gayle King are the moderators. Face the Nation moderator/CBS News senior foreign affairs correspondent Margaret Brennan, chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett and 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker will ask questions too.

Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg, former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar and entrepreneur Tom Steyer will take part.

Candidates can answer questions for one minute and 15 seconds, with 45 seconds for rebuttals.

CBS News is co-hosting the debate with the Congressional Black Caucus Institute.

The action takes place at the Charleston Gaillard Center.