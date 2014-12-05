CBS to Bench ‘Stalker’ for ‘CSI’ Spinoff in March

CBS has scheduled the premieres for two of its midseason entries.

The network will put rookie drama Stalker on hiatus beginning March 4 as its newest CSI spinoff Cyber will take its place. The series stars Patricia Arquette as the head of the FBI’s Cyber Crimes Division.

CBS said the rest of Stalker’s freshman season will air at a later date.

The network also scheduled cop drama Battle Creek – from House’s David Shore and Breaking Bad’s Vince Gilligan – to debut March 1 at 10 p.m., airing behind The Good Wife.

CBS also set the one-hour series finale for veteran sitcom Two and a Half Men for Feb. 19; that same night at 8:30 p.m. will be the premiere of The Odd Couple. The following week, Mom will move to 9:30 p.m. and air behind repeat episodes of The Big Bang Theory. Rookie sitcom The McCarthys will have finished its run by then..